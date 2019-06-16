End of term activity for companies

1st Falkirk Company (Grahamston Church) had a busy end to the session.

On May 17 the parents’ evening had inspecting officer Cecil Meiklejohn, whose late father-in-law Crawford had a lifetime BB involvement. Other guests were Susan Henderson, Audrey Lenathen and Margaret, John and Mary Denholm. The Anchor Boys entertained with games. The Juniors impressed with figure marching and relay races whilst the Company Section challenged those present to beat them at a Masterteam quiz then to ‘‘out-cook’’ them producing pizzas and smoothies. Mrs Meiklejohn congratulated everyone on the turnout and display items and presented their awards. A new Company Section Trophy was presented in memory of the late Archie Denholm who was an original member of 1st Falkirk Life Boys and lifelong supporter.

Thereafter, over the weekend May 31-June 2 the Company Section activity weekend took place at Dalguise House, near Dunkeld, where the boys participated in aero ball (a cross between trampoline and basketball), tree climbing, burn walking, Jacob’s Ladder, giant swing and archery. On Sunday they visited Pitlochry Dam and visitor centre to learn of the construction and purpose of the dam then refreshments before returning home.

The veterans of the Stedfast Association also had rain on their afternoon on Loch Lomond on May 31 but undeterred 20 of them boarded the “Astina” at Balloch for the sail with all the history and views explained with commentary from TV’s Neil Oliver. Interesting, too the orders from the captain to parents of children to get hold of them and keep them under control Well done that man! Obedience, reverence, discipline and self respect ... ring any bells?. The cuppa aboard was followed by a meal at Gartocharn. As always the fellowship outshone the rain.