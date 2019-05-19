End of session news and views

As session activities wind down and thoughts move to summer camps, visits and generally taking stock, may I just touch on various bits and pieces that have crossed my desk, which may be of interest locally to boys and officers.

Many will have known Niall Rolland, the communications and engagement officer at the HQ at Carronvale, over the last 10 years (even if you didn’t know that was his

title). He has left his BB role to start a new job with Skills Development Scotland. We wish him well in his new adventure. Meantime, direct any communications enquiries to the Scottish HQ Office. The mini grants for Companies using funds from the Guild Partnership will be launched soon. Grants up to £1000 may be applied for, to support ‘‘development’’ including for equipment, accessing training, trips/visits or promotional material. The national Ccamp at Millport from May 24-27 still has a few spaces. Boys who

have no access to such camping and activities can still apply through SHQ. Need ideas to develop skills and programme ideas in sport and recreation? Then the free Big Sports Roadshow for all leaders over 16 might be for you. There is one in Edinburgh on June 1. Again please enquire at the SHQ. Many young people in the BB may be moving on at this time of year as they take up study or employment opportunities. If you are doing so, the BB extended family is often a good way of making friends or settling into a new community. Not only could another company benefit from your skills but BB support can be a very welcome space. Check local media or again with SHQ for further information.

Not too much actual local news? OK, then tell me of your parents’ nights, weekend camps, your plans for the summer or for the new session ahead as you take stock the challenges and priorities ahead. Ring me on 01324 553413.