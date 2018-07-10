Early morning daft chat is just the ticket!

This week I’ve been enjoying the luxury of a lie in. It takes a lot to get me out of bed so over the past few days I’ve taken sleeping in to the extreme.

There is an explanation, I’m not just a lazy 20-something who doesn’t have her parents around to drag her out from her bed sheets.

I’ve been busy catching up on my sleep since last week’s run of early rises on the radio. Unusually I wasn’t doing the normal on-air news gig that I’m used to. Instead I’d been roped into doing a bit of presenting – something I never thought I’d enjoy as much as I did.

The radio station has a double-header breakfast show on weekday mornings from 6am to 10am and the female presenter was on holiday for a fortnight. As someone who had worked on the morning show as a journalist for a few months before, my boss asked if I fancied a shot in the studio. Of course I accepted his offer immediately, initially buzzing about the fact I was given the opportunity to doing something other than news. It wasn’t until the morning of my first show the nerves started kicking in. There’s something very safe about writing and reading from a set script and I was worried about saying something daft.

Turns out I didn’t need to worry because saying daft things is apparently my forte and absolutely acceptable during a breakfast show. For someone who thought they didn’t get up to much on a day-to-day basis, I was shocked to realise that even the smallest nugget of conversation can make for great listening. I absolutely love working the news desk but there’s something extra special about actually presenting a show. I’d even go so far as to say the early mornings were worth it, especially once you’re spending extra time in bed the following week!