DWP phone service is a let down

Is there anything more frustrating than being left hanging on the phone while you wait on someone to answer.

I’m talking about businesses and organisations, which supposedly to get you to the correct person more quickly have already asked you to make certain keypad selections ... and then your wait begins.

However, in recent weeks I think the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has to take the ‘crown’ for the worst possible customer service for people trying to contact them by phone.

For a start, it’s about the only way you can get through.

My recent experience was trying to make an appointment for a face-to-face interview for a relative.

We initially had to call to get a form sent out. This only took about 15 minutes so I was relatively calm.

But once the form was filled in we then had to call to make an appointment.

After keying in numbers to get me through to the correct department, I then had to say the address involved ... then hit a button if what they repeated back was correct. Similar with the date of birth.

That took around five minutes – and then my wait began in earnest.

Twice I gave up after 30 minutes.

There is only so much music and messages about “all our operators are busy just now, you could hang up and call back later” that one person can take.

However, this week I vowed to persevere. One hour and five minutes later I eventually got through.

I was given an appointment time and a reference number in case I wanted to phone back with any queries.

I don’t think so!