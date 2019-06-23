Dunipace group joins Glee club

THESE Cubs and Scouts were jumping for joy, or was it with glee, when they were part of a winning team.

The youngsters from the 9th Dunipace Scout Group joined their classmates from Denny Primary school at a national singing competition.

The Cubs and Scouts were part of the group which won the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge Championship which took place at Dundee’s Caird Hall before an audience of 1700 people.

Scout leader Jennifer Cox, said: “We are very proud of the Cubs and Scouts who took part.”

HAVE you ever wondered why we do what we do?

Why week after week, month after month, adult leader turn up for meetings and spend the evening helping six to 17-year-olds have a Scouting life.

And if we did not enjoy it, would we continue? We look at what we can bring to a young person’s life; how we can help them realise there are so many opportunities and that the Scouting family is worldwide.

I was privy to a conversation between a parent and a leader and what struck me was there are people who think we are paid employees. The fact is, we are unpaid volunteers, in the main holding down full-time employment with Scouting taking up our spare time.

Adult leaders are simply people who want to do something for our young people. Many start out as parent helpers – filling in when more adults are needed. They did not want their children to miss out on something because there were too few adults to make it happen.

The occasional attendance then becomes a more regular event and the offer from the Group Scout Leader or one of the section leaders of a more permanent arrangement. And so from section assistant to Assistant Leader seems nothing more than a signature on a form and an agreement to complete a series of modules.

So what do we gain? We have some great training; spend weekends helping young people experience camping; work around our family and work life to be able to hold weekly meetings and, most importantly, see the pleasure on a child’s face when they learn a new skill.

If your child is part of the Scouting family and you may occasionally moan because a meeting has been cancelled or the programme changed, bear in mind what you have just read and, if you have the time, offer it to your group. You might actually enjoy yourself.