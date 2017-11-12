Drones could spoil fun, family events

I was part of the planning team who supported Falkirk Community Trust last Sunday at the fireworks spectacular in Callender Park.

This was a tremendous community event which Falkirk Community Trust, supported by officers, first aiders and volunteers, worked on together to make a success.

However, despite warnings on social media, in the press and on-line four drones were flown, all of which could have proven problematic and are dangerous at large scale events – unless part of the organiser’s plans.

Over the last few years, officers have reported an increase in the use of unmanned aircraft systems.

I would urge any person wanting to use a drone to familiarise themselves with the associated legislation.

If you plan to use a drone it’s best to know what you can and can’t do and if you plan to film an event you must speak with the organisers.

Two drone operators were traced and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. The third has now been identified and will be visited shortly with enquires ongoing to trace the fourth.

Notwithstanding the drones, it was an excellent community event.