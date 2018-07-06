Drink-drive campaign launched for summer

The national summer drink drive campaign commenced on Friday, June 29, and will run for a period of two weeks until Friday, July 13. Officers from Police Scotland will be breathalysing all drivers who have committed a moving traffic offence such as not wearing a seatbelt, speeding or using a mobile telephone. All drivers involved in a road traffic collision will also be subject to a breath test.

Since the reduction in drink drive limits in December 2014 we are still detecting drivers who are over the limit which places both themselves and others in danger. The limit for alcohol level in breath is 22 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. If you intend to drive then our best advice is ‘‘none is best’’ and remember to leave sufficient time for your body to recover from the effects of alcohol if you intend to drive the following morning.

Sadly, the summer months traditionally result in an increase in child casualties involved in road traffic collisions. With schools closed for summer holidays we can expect to see an increase of child cyclists and pedestrians.

Getting a bike is a milestone in any child’s life. With a bike comes independence to get around and to go further. When your child gets their first bike you will spend a lot of time teaching them how to ride but, equally as important, is teaching them about the road and how to keep themselves safe when cycling.

Drivers are reminded to give at least the same room as you would when overtaking a small car when passing a cyclist and be extra careful with children riding pedal cycles. When passing children walking on the footpath, cycling or crossing the road please be patient and give them sufficient room.