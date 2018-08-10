Digital growth at Strathcarron thanks to rotary club

A few weeks ago we shared with you how the great support the hospice receives from Grangemouth Rotary Club has enabled us to renew equipment to bring us bang up to date with what we can offer patients and groups who use our services.

One such group who will benefit greatly from the new large, digital inter-active screen is the Seasons for Growth groups.

Seasons for Growth is an accredited programme to support children and young people deal with issues such as loss and change.

All the young people who attend have been bereaved for a variety of different reasons but have one thing in common and that is the loss of a loved one.

The eight-week programme facilitates young people to come together, supported by accredited adult companions, to talk about and work through a period of great personal loss.

Just as important as the tools learned to accept and move on from change is the opportunity to realise you are not the only one going through loss and grief at such a young age.

At times it is quite amazing to see the development of the young people attending by the end of their eight-week programme.

The Seasons for Growth groups will now have access to the new digital facility and will be able to store information, access resources and even find an image or piece of music which reflects their own feelings.

The magic of the digital age comes to Strathcarron Hospice, courtesy of our friends at Rotary Club of Grangemouth.