Death of former battalion president

It is with regret I convey the news of the death of Ian Slater, former captain of 8th Falkirk Company (Bainsford Church). Ian served in various capacities within the battalion and for five years as president. His late wife, Iris, too, was a stalwart in Junior Section activities. They are survived by son Jim who was also active with the company and battalion. Ian’s funeral will be at 11am in Bainsford Church on Wednesday, February 13, and thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium for 12.15pm. Ian will be sadly missed and our prayers are with his family and those close to them.

The Slater family were members of the Falkirk & District Stedfast Association which had its annual church service, this year at Larbert Old Church, on January 27. The interim moderator there, Walter Williamson, recently retired captain of 2nd Bo’ness Company (St Andrew’s Church) gave the 20 or so members a very warm welcome and led an appropriately themed BB service including an address by the association president, Molly Priestly, who spoke on the activities of the local group and its part of a worldwide fellowship.

The Company at Larbert Old Church, 2nd Larbert, hosted a Round 2 National five-a-side competition on January 26 at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Four teams took part and 2nd Larbert, 6\8th Dundee, 212th Glasgow and 1st Bearsden played out an enjoyable event causing no difficulties for officers or boys; would that all football encounters were so ‘‘unremarkable’’! Well done lads.

The Larbert and Dundee teams go through to the Scottish area finals. At the battalion executive meeting on January 31 it was highlighted on the need for all officers and helpers to follow the Code of Good Practice for working with young people in the BB. HQ has issued to all registered leaders the ‘‘blue bookle’’ outlining such procedures, familiar to many through similar involvement within churches.