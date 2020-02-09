Cultural comparisons for Chinese New Year

Because of the near coincidence of Chinese New Year and the celebration of our national bard, the officers and boys of 4th Falkirk decided to engage on a night of cultural comparisons and traditional activities. So it was that on January 22 everyone met and immediately greeted one another with “Ni hao” (pronounced nee how) an enquiry as to ‘‘How are you?’’. Response is “ne hao ma” indicating “fine thank you” or perhaps in Scotland it might be “No bad!” The captain was attired in traditional Scottish dress and discussion on the whys and wherefores of all the parts from Glengarry to the sgian dhu were explored. A shift in culture or at least in name was taking part in a Canadian Barn Dance; moving on to games throughout the ages including British Bulldogs; Red-Rover/ Red-Rover and puddock racing! Some traditional poetry followed with Flynn from the company section piping in the haggis. After saying grace, fare from Scotland and China was washed down with Irn Bru. Because the Chinese year to come is the year of the rat everyone made rat puppets. All were then piped off the premises by Flynn reflecting on what a good, if tiring, night it had been; tiring perhaps at least for the officers who seemed intent on illustrating their prowess in dance over their younger charges!

Saturday, January 25, marked another day of enjoyment; this time for the Anchor Boys at their fun day at Larbert Old Church. Some 84 boys representing eight companies attended. During the afternoon they variously took part in craft activities, parachute games, an obstacle course, tried to ‘‘beat the goalie’’ and let off steam on a bouncy castle. Entertainment prior to snacks and drinks was provided by “No Strings Attached” Another good event enjoyed by all who attended, thanks to the diligence of the committee and helpers on the day.