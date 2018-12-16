Cubs set new challenges

NEVER let it be said Cubs don’t like to tackle a challenge.

The youngsters at the 16th Laurieston group have been put through their paces over the last three months.

Most recently they put their problem-solving skills to the test to break a code and design a float/raft for a candle.

The Cubs had previously learned a new song (in each six) and then taught it to the rest of the pack around a “campfire.”

And in September, shortly after the autumn term started, they went back in time to make a trebuchet before competing with each six to see who could launch a missile the furthest.

The work of the 16th Cubs was used to gain a variety of challenge badges.

WHILE the Cubs from the 16th Laurieston were working towards their challenge badges they will also have been able to gain a number of activity and staged awards.

Within Scouting there many opportunities for members to gain dozens of badges while learning new skills.

Gaining a challenge badge involves accomplishing a number of more ambitious tasks within the colony, pack, troop or unit. There are several challenge badges across a number of themes, from the physical and outdoorsy to challenges dealing with the local community or issues connected with the Scouting world.

The bulk of the badges available are activity badges which allow the young people to show their progress in existing pursuits but also to try all kinds of new things and form new interests.

The third set of badges which can be gained are the staged activity badges which were designed to provide a unified approach throughout the sections.

There are six activity badges staged across the sections.

This means a young person can gain whichever badge is appropriate to the level they have reached. It is possible, for example, for a Beaver who is an excellent swimmer to gain a higher level badge than a Scout who has just taken up the activity.

A young person should always wear only the highest of each staged badge type that they have gained on the uniform. And, of course, when the youngsters move section the staged badges go with them.