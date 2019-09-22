Cubs map the way forward

YOUNGSTERS from the 27th Bonnybridge Scout group used compass and map to find their way through the woods.

The Cubs, along with their leaders, spent the evening orienteering around Barrwood, following a route which started at the gate, led up to the ice boulder and finished at the lecture theatre.

Evening orienteering tested Cubs navigational skills.

After their adventure the eight to 10-year-olds had a snack and drink before taking part in an investiture ceremony.

The pack welcomed nine new Cubs who had moved up from the Beaver section.

Group Scout leader, Helen Smith, said: “It was a great night and one which really tested the cubs.

They all managed to follow the maps and made sure the leaders didn’t get lost.

“Massive thanks to Grant for plotting the trail and ensuring the cubs were safely back before it got too dark.”

THE Falkirk District annual general meeting was an opportunity to praise the volunteers who week in, week out, give their time to the young people in the area.

District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist used the event to tell of the success of the district, with 14 members who had achieved the three highest good service awards within Scouting and four who have been awarded the Silver Wolf which is the unrestricted gift of the Chief Scout and only awarded for service of an exceptional nature. There are also five members who each have more than 50 years’ service.

Ann also highlighted the fact she had presented badges and certificates to 28 leaders who had notched up a total of 335 years service to Scouting.

As well as those members with long service, she made special mention to the members who are at the start of their Scouting career and who have helped boost district membership each year for the last five years.

“Scouting exists to actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society,” Ann said.

“This is the purpose of Scouting and the reason why all give so generously of their time – my thanks to each and every one of you.”