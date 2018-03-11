Cubs go nuts for Brazil

WHILE it was freezing cold outside Cubs created a typically tropical atmosphere. 40th Cubs found out about tropical rain forests as part of world challenge and then celebrated the Rio carnival by making a display with rainforest animals and carnival masks as well as samba dancing round the hall.

LEADERS are being offered the chance to increase their skills. Dates and venues have been arranged for the First Response Training.

All appointed leaders are required to produce a valid first aid certificate, of ‘First Response’ level or above, when their appointment is renewed and for the award of their Wood Badge. The course costs £5, tea and coffee are provided but take your own lunch.

Courses take place on the following dates: Sunday, March 25, 3rd Bo’ness Scout hall, 9.30am to 4pm (full course) or 1.30pm to 4pm (refresher); Saturday, April 21, 40th Scout hall, 9.30am to 4pm (full course) or 1.30pm to 4pm (refresher); Sunday May 13, 2nd Torrwood Scout hall, 9.30am to 4pm (full course) or 1.30pm to 4pm (refresher). If you would like to book a place, email: dick.alan@gmail.com to book a place.

FOLLOWING last year’s success the Forth Region Funday Is returning and will take place on June 9 at Barrwood.

The cost will be £10. This year applications will only be accepted after payment is made therefore it is essential you know final numbers before booking place. There will be no refunds after payment is made and the deadline for applications is Sunday, May 13.

Application: <https://facebook.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=25c857156d17af92a51376db1&id=191a5c11c3&e=b0dc0f6dc6> Groups wanting to camp must book into Barrwood as normal. Barrwood Booking facebook.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=25c857156d17af92a51376db1&id=ab51fe754b&e=b0dc0f6dc6> Organisers would like to hear from leaders who would be independent of a group/unit and be a part of the new staff team.

This will be done alongside the help provided from the groups/units attending. If you are a leader attending with a group/unit, you should apply as staff through the standard application. Staff application: facebook.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=25c857156d17af92a51376db1&id=0e43694bef&e=b0dc0f6dc6>