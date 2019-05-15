Cubs fitness levels are tested

CUBS from the 93rd Braes pack spent two nights under canvas at a weekend camp made extra-special when Commonwealth Games long jumper Jade Kane joined them for an athletic workout.

Jade, who is the Scottish women’s long jump record holder, helped the youngsters earn their Athletic Activity badge.

CUBS from the 93rd Braes pack spent two nights under canvas at a weekend camp made extra-special when Commonwealth Games long jumper Jade Kane joined them for an athletic workout.

She also brought along her torch from the 2012 Olympic relay for the pack to see.

Jade, who is a family member of one of the group’s leaders, happily volunteered her time to help the Cubs increased their fitness levels.

In the afternoon the Cubs enjoyed a game of mop hockey and sliding on tarpaulin followed by a super soaker fight. They rounded off the action-packed day with gadget making and pioneering.

DO your bit for the community by following the example of the 5th Mount Gerald Scout Group.

On Saturday, May 18, they will be taking part in a litter pick at Corrie Park between Corrie Avenue and King Street in Stenhousemuir.

IF you like the idea of cooling down this summer it might be time to get out on the water. There are opportunities to make the most of the water this summer.

Try sailing with the RYA’s Push the Boat Out initiative this May or get involved in Go Paddling Week from May 25-June 2 and make a note of The Royal Life Saving Society Drowning Prevention Week taking place from June 14-24.

AN appeal has been launched to find volunteers who would like to join the UK Board of Trustees.

Nominations are now open. There are vacancies for Scotland, England North and England South, as well as for an elected youth member.

If you’re interested in becoming a Trustee and have finance, legal or fundraising expertise, the association would like to hear from you.

If you know a member who would be an ideal candidate, please encourage them to apply.

You can apply and find further details on the nomination process on the nomination site at: www.mi-nomination.com/sa2019?preview=true&dm_ i=31ME,VNNK,3DCEVP, 3AIN7,1.