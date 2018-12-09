Cubs’ creative badge work

CREATIVITY was the order of the day as these Cubs used their imagination to make a variety of Christmas decorations.

These youngsters from the 27th Bonnybridge found many uses for lolly sticks, saltdough, wooden shapes and paper, crayons and paint.

As well as completing their artist activity badge they also finished parts of their skills challenge badge.

And as if that was not enough, they also managed to fit in the investiture of two new Cubs.

Plans for their next meeting include making an owl out of a pine cone and cotton wool and an exclusive gift bag.

A SCOUTING adventure has been organised at a 15th century castle next year.

Highland Adventure 2019 will take place between May 3 and 6 at Kinnaird Castle in Brechin and costs £48 per person.

It is a lightweight camp which means a maximum of three Scouts, aged 11 and above, in a group.

The Adventure Camp started in 1989 on Arran and was originally a biennial event.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength.

It now runs every year and is Scotland’s biggest camping event for Scouts.

The three night camp is a chance for young people to take part in a wide range of fun and adventurous activities from tomahawk throwing to a Tyrolean river crossing and bubble football to branding.

More importantly, they also meet and camp with other Scouts from all over Scotland.

Places are limited and participation is based on ‘‘first come, first served’’’

The price of the camp includes all activities, transport during the camp and supper on Saturday and Sunday.

Food and transport costs to and from the camp are not included in the price. Leaders can only attend the camp by prior agreement. It is the policy of the camp that leaders do not camp with their Scouts and are expected to help with the general running of the event wherever they are needed.

More information is available by email: info@highlandadventure.org.uk or go to: www.highlandadventure.camp.