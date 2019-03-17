Cubs cop road safety advice

THE long arm of the law was extended to a pack of Cubs who were learning all about road safety.

Two constables joined the 27th Bonnybridge pack and quizzed them on their knowledge.

The youngsters are currently working towards their road safety activity badge.

Along with their questions the two officers also brought along essential pieces of equipment including baton, handcuffs, hi vis vest, hat and a speed gun.

Assistant Cub Scout leader Shona Philpot said: “It was a brilliant night. I think I learned as much as the cubs did.

‘‘Everything we did tonight was a big part of the road safety badge.

“Reminding the Cubs that they need to wear a helmet when cycling was also a good prompt ahead of our cyclist badge work.Many thanks to Lauren and Ray.”

A RECYCLING scheme will give cubs the chance to gain a badge and help the environment.

Recycle with Michael is a recycling scheme run by The Salvation Army to encourage young people to donate their old or unwanted clothing and shoes.

The scheme teaches the importance of recycling textiles, extending the life of clothing and shoes that children grow out of so quickly.

It is already active in more than 500 schools across the UK. The partnership with The Scout Association means Beavers, Cubs and Scouts can now donate too.

Taking part in this scheme can help you towards the cub Environmental Conservation Activity Badge.

To sign your Scout group up to Recycle with Michael fill in the online application form, order your donation bags free of charge and then organise a collection date.

Donation bags you can be filled with clothing, shoes (preferably tied together in pairs), belts and handbags.

To sign up your Scout group go to: https://recyclewithmichael.co.uk/scouts-recycling.

A PLAN has been put in place to review uniform.

While the Scout Association is committed to remaining a uniform organisation, it has highlighted the fact that the last review was 18 years ago.

It is expected to be a long and considered process.

To kick things off, there will be initial research carried out this spring to collect views and opinions from people inside and outside of the movement. Everyone will have an opportunity to feed in.