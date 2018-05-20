Cubs are pick of the bunch

CUBS with a social conscience cleaned up their local area in less than an hour.

The 17 youngsters from the 16th Laurieston group collected the rubbish from an area less than 20 metres from the Scout hall; around the parking for Westquarter Glen.

This contributes towards their community badge but is also part of the Cub Scout promise “To help other people”.

Cub leader Wendy MacPherson said: “They collected six large sacks of rubbish in less than one hour.

“The three clear bags contained material which could be recycled, mainly cans, and the three black bags were general waste (quite a lot of non-recyclable fast food packaging).

“Sharps and glass were collected by adults in a plastic bucket.”

The litter pickers and gloves were loaned by Falkirk Council’s waste team.

THE Scottish Government has dedicated 2018 to young people which has prompted the National Youth Advisory Group in partnership with the SHQ Commissioners (Youth Involvement), to launch a special badge to help celebrate young people’s successes.

The badge is available to all sections and adult volunteers.

More information at: https://www.scouts.scot/media/1809/yoyp-badge-requirements.pdf.

SCOUTS Scotland has announced a limited number of fully funded places for this year’s Scotjam for Cubs.

The event will take place at Lochgoilhead from July 16 to 20, 2018.

Applications can be made to: form.jotform.com/ScoutsScotland/2018fundedplaces.

This fund is available to Cubs whose financial circumstances are a barrier to attending this event.

To be eligible the Cub’s family must be in financial hardship.

A Cub who is regarded as a carer or who is a “ looked-after child,” is also eligible.

Cubs who have already applied for ScotJam are not eligible.

ScotJam Support Fund applications close at midnight on May 30(the website states May 16 but applications will still be accepted up to May 30).

Applicants will be informed by email on June 1 of the outcome of their application.

Those who are successful will then need to apply for and attend ScotJam for Cubs 2018.

As funding is limited with applications expected to exceed the number of available grants, applications can also be made separately to the UKHQ Benevolent Fund. Details and an online application form are available at http://members.scouts.org.uk/grants.