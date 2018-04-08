Cub pack is flying high

A PACK of Cubs was flying high when they learned about how Edinburgh Airport ensures all its flights take off on time … even if it means passengers carrying their own falcons.

The youngsters from the 41st Falkirk (St Francis Xavier) group spent the evening with sectional assistant Paul and his friend Jack who both work at Edinburgh airport for Etihad airlines as they went through Stage 1 of the Aviators badge.

Paul talked about the commercial side of flying with photos of the outside and inside of the planes including the flight deck.

Group scout leader Martin Callaghan said: “One interesting fact they learned was that passengers on Etihad airlines are allowed to bring their falcons into the cabin with them.

“Also that the big double decker airbus does not have a steering wheel but a joy stick.

“Jack gave a talk about the Red Arrows (with lots of pictures), as he had been the top male air cadet in Scotland and got the opportunity to fly with the Red Arrows.”

To finish off the evening the Cubs then made their own paper aeroplanes and had a competition to see whose could fly the furthest in the hall.

DAREDEVIL Scouts will be able to launch themselves off one of Falkirk’s best known landmarks. The adventure starts on Sunday, April 14, at the Falkirk Wheel.

Scouts Scotland has organised an abseil from the world famous feat of engineering to raise money to help continue to give young people in Scotland the chance to develop skills for life.

Whether you’re new to adventurous activities or an extreme sports enthusiast, you will be supported by a highly skilled team of climbing instructors.

To take part sign up online: https://scoutsscotland.charitycheckout.co.uk/FWabseils#!/, call: 01383 419073 or email: ALLY@SCOUTS.SCOT.

Participants must be aged 12 years or over. Parental consent is required for persons under the age of 18 wishing to abseil.

The minimum sponsorship to take part is £150 which includes your registration fee of £30 which secures your place. If you don’t meet the minimum sponsorship you won’t be able to take part.