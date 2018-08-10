Considering a career with Police Scotland?

We all remember the trepidation of waiting for the postman with an envelope with our exam results, unlike today when there was no text or email.

There’s no doubt been many cheers and tears after exam results and I hope that you and yours got the results you were hoping for.

No doubt many young people are now looking at options, staying on at school, going onto further education or entering the workplace and starting to forge a career in life.

Hopefully some of our young people will consider policing as a career and, as officers at Falkirk are testament to, there are many ways to experience working in the police both prior to joining full time and making it your chosen career.

Full details are available on the recruitment page of our website or from a local police office.

There is an HNC in police studies which some of our young people in sixth year at two Falkirk schools are already accessing.

While young people leave school and find their way in life they can also join the Special Constabulary and balance further education/work with a rewarding opportunity to make a positive contribution to the policing of the Falkirk area.

The criteria for joining includes a genuine interest in police work, be in good health, physically fit and have the commitment to training and deploying regularly.

Special Constables bring with them an extensive skill base, forged in the community and experience, knowledge and enthusiasm about helping people which enhances our service delivery to our area.

Finally there is joining full time, which, as a graduate of the Scottish Police College with 25 years police service, I would actively encourage anyone with an interest to contact us and come along to arranged recruitment days and discuss the positive future being a police officer in Falkirk can provide.