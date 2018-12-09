Competitions beyond battalion bounds

Recently at the battalion executive meeting one subject for discussion was the number of separate competitions which are arranged throughout the session and the varying responses from companies.

It was unclear as to whether this was a function of ‘‘spoiled for choice’’, lack of staff or some other reason. A different approach adopted by other battalions is to have competitions days where various events are put together at single venues. Inevitably this would need to be at weekends which, again, would vie with other recreational interests. One set of competitions which boys seem to enjoy, not least because of the opportunity to possibly travel further afield, are those arranged on a national basis and for which various local companies in the past have met with success. I mentioned recently the progress of 1st Grangemouth in table tennis. Also at first round stage is the (junior) CS five-a-side competition where 2nd Larbert hosted matches involving 268th Glasgow, 1st Lenzie and 1st Port Glasgow at Grangemouth Sports Complex on November 17. 2nd Larbert topped the table, undefeated, moving to Round 2 along with runners up 1st Lenzie. A week earlier nine teams from the battalion took part in the Masterteam quiz. 1st Denny & Dunipace and 1st Falkirk were at Perth; 2nd Polmont hosted a round involving 5th Larbert and 3rd Falkirk.; Two teams from 1st Polmont travelled to Dunfermline and similarly two teams from 8th Falkirk were at Dundee. When all Scottish round scores were collated one team from 1st Polmont was the top team and 1st Falkirk, 5th Larbert and the other team from 1st Polmont all progress to the next round in December. Well done everyone. As further national competition results become known to me I’ll keep readers updated.