Come on Trump – these are weans for God’s sake

As someone much smarter than me once said: “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

It may have been Patrick Troughton, or my generation’s Dr Who Peter Davison, or possibly even Marty McFly, but that’s not important right now.

What is vitally important is someone grabbing Donald Trump by his wispy barnet and shoving his big satsuma fizog next to a television screen so he can see the devastating impact his vile policy on segregating migrant children from their parents is having.

Make sure his white ringed peepers clock the wee weans screaming for their mums and dads and hope to God this Mickey Mouse president can still locate a tiny scrap of his soul within his bloated billionaire’s body.

Anyone watching Spielberg’s Schindler’s List on telly and then flicking over to the BBC news would be forgiven for thinking the holocaust had moved from Auschwitz to camp Ursula in Texas.

Wide-eyed reporters – probably hardened to most atrocities – could not believe what they were seeing when they were finally granted access to the detention centre.

One Associated Press scribe stated: “One cage had 20 children inside. Scattered about are bottles of water and large foil sheets intended to serve as blankets.”

Twenty kids in one cage – I hope you’re proud of yourself Mr President.

At least the creepy Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang grabbed his net and did his own dirty work – Trump’s sitting back and letting the poor bloody border control cops become his SS lackeys.

Hitler will be grinning up from his pit in hell at Trump – probably thinking “A good start, Donald”.