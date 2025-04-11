Why we think Callendar House is a perfect wedding venue - but hold them every day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We’ve been accused of being “negative” about the use of Callendar House as a wedding venue, however, nothing could be further from the truth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We think it’s a great idea to replace hosting civil weddings and partnerships in the crumbling and outdated registration office in Newmarket Street with the historic mansion house set in beautiful parklands.

Our stance on this has not changed since Falkirk Council first began using the house for ceremonies 25 years ago – we liked the plan then and we like it now. Although we could never get an answer as to why they quietly dropped the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our front page this week was taken over with the good news on the decision to once again host weddings in Callendar House but we did point out that it was only available on two days: Mondays when you can only have the couple plus two guests and Friday when the couple can be joined by up to 32 guests. And there are only three appointments each day.

This week's front page upset Falkirk Council's leader. Pic: Falkirk Herald

Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, has publicly stated that our front page this week was “negative”.

Posting on social media she wrote: “It amazes me how the Falkirk Herald can turn what is such a positive move in to such a wonderful setting to get married in to such a negative headline!”

She then goes on to speak about how these days have been selected: “I feel for all the hard work staff have done to make this happen. It has been data driven based on request for weddings over the last few years so not just plucked from nowhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can we respectfully point out that there is a vast difference with both settings: we believe it’s impossible to compare a registration office venue next to a supermarket and bus stops with a historic house in beautiful grounds.

We believe couples, not just from Falkirk district but from around the country and abroad, will be clamouring to get married in such a spectacular setting. We can imagine the appeal for them of being married in a house where Mary, Queen of Scots once lived.

It also has the potential to bring a much-needed boost to our area’s economy – accommodation, reception venues, photographers, cake makers, wedding cars, the list is endless of local businesses who could benefit.

And that’s why we are so surprised that ceremonies are limited to only two days – surely they should at least be offering Saturdays to capitalise on this beautiful venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to think that the council staff who have worked so hard to get Callendar House as a ceremony venue once again, are also busy marketing it in wedding publications and bridal websites around the world.

They should also be getting on board the many successful wedding industry businesses we already have in the area to spread the word.

The Falkirk Herald is a proud supporter of Falkirk and the surrounding area – but we maintain our right to hold those in positions of power to account when we think they could be doing better and we firmly believe they should be maximising the use of Callendar House as a wedding location.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.