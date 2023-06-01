Volunteers make a world of difference in our communities - John McNally

John McNally, MP for Falkirk

Yet where would we be without them?

The incredible people who give a lifeline to the lonely elderly, those who staff animal wildlife shelters, organise food-banks, pick litter, run charity shops, provide company and support for new parents, and so much more, are the lifeblood that binds us together with their care.

The work is often difficult and can be thankless, but still these folk give of their time and expertise, tirelessly.

​Food-bank volunteers help provide a lifeline for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis

This fact makes the forthcoming Volunteer Week even more important. It’s a vital recognition of the incredible work that volunteering men women and young people in our communities do. It’s a time when we are are encouraged to thank volunteers, past and present and celebrate and recognise their efforts.

Plus it’s an opportunity to join them. Volunteering works both ways. It’s a way to help others but it’s also a chance for the potential volunteer to gain skills, meet new people and discover unrecognised strengths. It could help you secure the kind of experience that would boost future job prospects.

In Scotland there are numerous projects for young people aged 14 to 25 to get involved in volunteering.

Across the Falkirk constituency, during the darkest days of Covid it was volunteers who did the shopping for people on their street too vulnerable to step outside the front door, and who kept an eye on those whose mental health was badly hit by the enforced isolation.

Never have we needed each other so much.

The way local people pulled together was inspiring to witness. From neighbourhood support groups, created by residents and looking out for the elderly and vulnerable, alongside our medics, council staff, teachers and shop workers who kept society functioning in their own time.

Thankfully, lockdown has passed but the people who cared for us then are still working hard.

The Volunteers’ Week campaign started in 1984 making this the 39th year. The drive is led by a representative organisation in each of the four nations with Volunteer Scotland leading the push in Scotland.

Not only do they highlight the importance of recognising the work done by volunteers, but also why we should inspire others to give a little of their time.

Look and see if anything suits your skills or interests.

All the ways you can support the campaign in Scotland, including a partner toolkit, can be found on the Volunteer Scotland website.

If it hasn’t happened already, the day may come when it’s you needing that person to reach out when you are feeling alone or vulnerable. Or you may need the help of a charity supported and funded by volunteers.

Let’s do what we can to show our appreciation. By getting busy in our own small corner of the world we will make a huge difference.

Contact Volunteer Scotland at www.volunteerscotland.net or call them on 01786 479593.

The Falkirk Volunteering Service is at cvsfalkirk.org.uk.

