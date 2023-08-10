Vital number 6 bus service must be preserved - Stephen Kerr

The number 6 bus service links the Falkirk Wheel and Tamfourhill to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Public transport is not just about convenience; it is a lifeline that connects communities and fosters social inclusion. As discussions continue between McGill’s and Falkirk Council, it becomes evident that the preservation of this essential service is paramount.

The bus company argues that the number 6 route will be replaced by the extended route 2 between Falkirk and Forth Valley Hospital. While this may seem like a solution on paper, it fails to address the specific needs of Tamfourhill residents who depend on the existing bus service for their daily commute and access to crucial amenities.

In response to the situation, Falkirk Council expresses concerns about subsidising an "uneconomical" bus route with public money due to current financial constraints. However, we must recognise that public transport goes beyond mere economics. It is a public service that underpins the very fabric of our society, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their means, can participate fully in community life.

The heart of the matter lies in understanding the importance of public transport in the lives of Falkirk’s residents. Public transport is not just about getting from point A to B; it is about fostering connections, reducing social isolation, and improving overall quality of life. The number 6 bus service plays a pivotal role in facilitating access to essential services, such as schools, healthcare, and local businesses. For many, it is the gateway to opportunities for education, employment, and social interactions.

Moreover, public transport aligns with the larger vision of sustainability. As governments advocate for reducing car use to combat climate change, the need for reliable, efficient, and accessible public transport becomes even more pressing. Preserving the number 6 bus service encourages people to opt for greener modes of transportation, leading to a positive impact on the environment and reducing traffic congestion.

Furthermore, maintaining a comprehensive public transport system reflects the values of an inclusive and caring society. It recognises the importance of ensuring that no segment of the community is left behind due to inadequate transportation options. For elderly residents, individuals with mobility challenges, and those who cannot afford private vehicles, a reliable bus service is not just a luxury but a lifeline.