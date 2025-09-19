Richard Leonard MSP: ‘Let us vow to change it….and let us be united’

Let me speak as plainly as I can, the protests outside the Cladhan Hotel have been fuelled by far right propaganda and attended by neo-Nazis, and I stand fully behind the anti-racist campaigners who formed what they called a solidarity wall to protect the asylum seekers inside.

I understand that not everyone who has joined these protests would call themselves far right. But anyone who stands with people making Nazi salutes and holding up signs bearing white supremacist slogans ought to conclude that they are on the wrong side.

Last week I put my name to a motion in the Scottish Parliament that stated clearly that “asylum seekers and refugees should be able to live in safety, peace and comfort in Scotland’s communities”, and that we have “a moral and legal obligation to provide sanctuary and refugee”.

Tabled by the Green MSP Maggie Chapman, it adds: “Racist groups are using these protests to spread hatred and misinformation about people seeking asylum, who are fleeing war and persecution.”

Anti-racism campaigners formed a 'wall of solidarity' outside the Cladhan Hotel.

It is perfectly legal to come to this country to claim asylum, regardless of how many other countries you have to travel through on the way, and there are many reasons why some choose to come to Scotland. And there are as many harrowing circumstances that cause people to flee their homes.

Our job, as fellow citizens, is to make them feel safe, secure and welcome.

Most people I meet understand that we are not and have never been insular, and that we share universal values of kindness, of looking out for each other, of the common good.

That’s why we must reject the moral failure of an economy obsessed with the accumulation of wealth, in a world where war, destitution, poverty and inequality are all around.

Let us not just say that is wrong, let us vow to change it, with vision and vitality and with new hope recognising that our bonds of common interest are always stronger than any differences.

And let us oppose all of those who would divide people on the basis of nationality, colour or creed. And let us be united.