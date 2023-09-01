Garden centres have become somewhere to buy more than plants - although there are always plenty of offer. Pic: Michael Gillen

We constantly hear about the demise of the high street with lots of factors being blamed.

As yet another well-known retailer appears to be about to bite the dust, I think the time has come when we have to accept that it’s never going to be the way it was and look to the future.

As someone who only shops online as a last resort that’s a bold statement. But perhaps it’s because I’ve found my very own alternative high street – a place where you can get great customer service and it often has a butcher, baker and yes, I’ve even seen candlesticks.

I’m talking about the local garden centre. No longer only somewhere to go for compost and perennials, but a place which hosts a selection of traders and where you can easily spend an afternoon.

This is the part where I have to confess that I’m an enthusiastic gardener with not a lot of expertise. That said, I do come from a long line of very capable horticulturalists – my grandfather was 85 years old when he won the best garden in Kirkcudbright for a piece of ground so vast it was almost like a mini country estate.

My own dad could spend hours in the garden, thought everything Monty Don said was gospel and liked nothing better than a Sunday visit to one of the nearby garden centres. Perhaps that’s partly why I like them so much as it brings back many memories of time together.

With him no longer around to offer his sage advice, I’ve discovered so many helpful people with far more horticultural knowledge than me working in the local nurseries and garden centres who are always happy to pass on help to novices like me.

But the canny owners of these businesses have realised that by bringing in other outlets and traders, they can encourage folk to spend more time – and money on their visits.

It’s the human touch that is so enticing: a butcher who will discuss cuts of meat with you; a greengrocer who can tell you how to cook an exotic veg; and gift shops that have something to suit every occasion.

A friend recently bought a complete outfit for a wedding in her local garden centre after trailing round countless high street stores – although she did reassure the bride and groom that she wasn’t turning up in wellies and a fleece.

They also usually have a wonderful cafe and certainly no self-serve tills, but a staff member happy to talk to you – even carrying your purchases to your car if needed. What more can you want.