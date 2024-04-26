Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a similar feeling when you suddenly realise that your children and grandchildren have grown up in what seems to be the blink of an eye. How on earth is it ten years since The Kelpies were first unveiled in all their 30 metre tall shining glory?

This weekend the tenth anniversary of the magnificent horses head sculptures will be celebrated with a fun day for all the family followed by an evening concert headlined by Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Who would have thought when the idea was first mooted that they would capture the imagination of so many people who travel from all over the world to a park in Falkirk, next to the busy M9, to stare in wonder at these towering landmarks. But there is something about Andy Scott’s sculptures which draws people to visit and look in wonder at the steel edifices.

The Kelpies have been charming visitors for the last ten years. Pic: Michael Gillen

I remember the first time the concept of creating an eco-park on 350 hectares of brownfield between Falkirk and Grangemouth was first mentioned. There were a few raised eyebrows as we queried how on earth would partners Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals be able to transform their dream project into a reality.

But in 2007 the answer came when the Big Lottery announced it was so impressed by the idea it was giving £25 million in funding. A similar sum had still to be raised by the council but that was achieved and in the coming months and years, the site was transformed and the stunning sculptures grew before our eyes.

Yes there were some changes along the way: the idea of one of the sculptures moving and lifting boats from the Carron Cut waterway on to the Forth & Clyde was quietly dropped, but the dream of an outdoor space between the two urban centres came to fruition.

Then in April 2014 it was time to unveil The Kelpies to the world and it was certainly done in dramatic fashion with a stunning music, light and pyrotechnic show.

Sitting in front of the area which now houses the visitor centre, I can still remember being awestruck by what unfolded.

And so it would seem were many others. In the last ten years over seven million people have visited The Kelpies who contribute around £85 million annually into the Falkirk economy.

Tourists, TV and sporting personalities and even royalty – the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visiting in 2017 – have come to wonder at their magic and they’ve featured in countless photoshoots and TV programmes.

For details of the celebrations and tickets, see https://www.thehelix.co.uk