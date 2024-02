Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But I have to confess it’s probably in the blood: my grandfather and uncles ran a family butcher business for decades and the first half of my dad’s working life was in retail. Early childhood memories are sprinkled with time spent in shops – and oh the joy of being allowed to use the old fashioned till when the shop had closed. No contactless payments in those days.

I’m old enough to remember when a Saturday shop wasn’t a trip to the nearest big supermarket, instead it was going round the town centre visiting the butcher, the fishmonger, Lipton’s for tea and cheese and Masseys for the tinned goods. There was also usually a stop at the nearby market stall to pic up fruit and veg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everywhere you would go the shop owner or assistants would engage you in conversation, asking about family members or just passing the time of day.

Before supermarkets, shoppers would go round lots of independent shops to pick up their weekly groceries. Pic: Getty

It’s all changed now and, even though there are friendly supermarket staff happy to chat, all too often they are being replaced by self-service tills where we’re being rushed through with only an automated voice to thank us for visiting “and please call again”.

I’ve never ordered a supermarket delivery, much preferring to wander round the aisles and make my own choices. Even during the pandemic when we had to queue outside until it was our turn to go in, it was my preference to wait my turn.

In fact, online shopping has never been my thing. Yes, there are occasions when I’ve done it but I’d much prefer to go into a shop, browse through some rails and try something on rather than order from a tiny image on my phone only to discover it’s really not suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent experience of trying to return an online order confirmed my dislike: I spent ages tracking down the boxes in a retail park where you could leave your parcel … only to have it returned to me two days later. I really don’t know what I did wrong.

The winners in the four categories received their awards from Provost Robert Bissett and Deborah Taylor, chairperson of Falkirk Delivers Board. From left, Chloe Mckenzie, GIRL PWR Studios; Paige Hogg, Stephanie Chisholm and Zoe McBride, Salon Sisters; Deborah Taylor; Provost Robert Bissett; Lauren Brown, Sisters Boutique; Jennifer McCann and Sarah Cunningham, Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming Services and Alex Blair, social media manager Falkirk Delivers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Our town recently ran a competition to find the best-loved local business in the town centre and it was great to see the response.