Opinion: Youngsters must not be penalised by exam decisions
It’s years, in fact, decades since I sat behind the front door waiting on my exam results to land on the doormat. It’s also quite a while since I anxiously hovered waiting on my offspring to open their envelopes with the much-anticipated grades.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:51 pm
More recently pupils have been able to sign up to get results pinged to their mobile phones but I’m sure parents still pace the floor waiting on the
https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/education/falkirk-area-high-school-pupils-praised-for-exam-performances-amid-pandemic-disruption-3342698