A plaque on the wall of Haven Products’ building in Larbert commemorates the date in March 2015 when it was opened by the then Deputy First Minister – a man called John Swinney.

Nine years on, decisions taken within and around Mr Swinney’s government are directly putting at risk jobs in the factory.

Haven Products is what is known as a ‘supported business’. That means it provides employment for disabled people, offering access to work for people who might otherwise find it hard to get a job through no fault of their own.

When I met staff at Haven earlier this month they told me the business had been doing well but that they have recently suffered three major blows which I believe the government could, and should, step in and do something about.

Richard Leonard on a recent visit to Haven. Pic: Contributed

One of the contracts Haven has is to make uniforms for the NHS – that work has been significantly reduced. Another is to digitally archive Scottish government documents – this is being ended, with currently no option for the workers to transfer to a new in-house service.

On top of this, Scottish Enterprise which owns the building that Mr Swinney was proud to open, wants to hike the rent by more than 40 per cent. It had initially said it was going to increase it by 90 per cent. What small business could possibly afford that?

Of course, no disabled person who cannot work should be forced to or penalised as a result. They should be given all the support that they need to live as freely and as independently as possible.

But those who want to work still face significant barriers. The latest official figures show there is an employment rate of only 50.7 per cent among disabled people in Scotland compared to 82.5 per cent for non-disabled people.

I have contacted the relevant government ministers and Scottish Enterprise to demand immediate help to save this site and to help these jobs.

Businesses like Haven are a vital part of our economy and our community.