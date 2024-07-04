Opinion: Why I believe we all have a responsibility to vote in this general election

It's time to make up your mind and head to the ballot box. Pic: File image

It’s make your mind up time as the country heads to the polls to elect the next UK government which, barring a political meltdown, will make decisions affecting us all for the next five years.

I’ve voted in more elections and referendums then I care to remember but one thing is for sure, I don’t think that I’ve missed once since I was able to go to the polling place and make my choice from the candidates standing.

If truth be told, they are all a bit of a blur, save for the occasion during the pandemic when I had to stand in a queue outside – in the wind and rain – before going into a portable cabin one by one to cast our votes. Definitely not an experience that I’m keen to repeat,.

However, I do remember the first time that I went to vote. Walked up to the polling place with my parents and found myself in one of my former classrooms. I was handed my ballot paper, went into the booth, picked up the pencil … and total panic. Was it a cross or a tick I was supposed to put? Deep breath, regained my composure, assured myself that it was a cross and made my selection.

My mantra is always that if you don’t bother to vote then you cannot complain about any of the politicians elected to serve you: you had your chance to choose someone different. And as a female, I’m always aware that suffragettes died to give women franchise so why should I worry about going to a polling station in the rain.

Since last weekend we’ve heard a lot about people who will be away from home on July 4 and who hadn’t received their postal vote. I fear that after the counting is over we’re going to hear a lot more about this issue, particularly as it is predicted so many constituencies are going to be close run with perhaps only a handful of votes separating the victor and the vanquished.