Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a member of the Environmental Audit Committee, I spoke out on issues from plastics in our waterways, to fly tipping as well as being vocal in the fight to prevent fracking taking place in Scotland.

So, it was incredibly heartening to see the report that our green renewables sector has hit a landmark achievement – generating more than 100 per cent of Scotland’s electricity demand for first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is punching well above its weight when it comes to tackling the global climate crisis, as new figures from the Scottish Government have revealed that 113% of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption in 2022 was generated from renewable sources. This represents a 26-percentage point increase from 2021, and shows a significant step towards the Scottish Government’s goal of making Scotland a Net Zero nation.

MP John McNally has welcomed the advancements in green renewables. Pic: Adobe stock

Despite one of the most difficult financial climates in recent times, we have seen the Scottish Government placing proper investment in building a green economy.

Unfortunately, Scotland remains at the mercy of a weak and unstable UK energy and climate change policy - having disrupted Scotland’s energy plans in the past, Westminster seems intent on sabotaging our energy future.

Labour must also end the speculation around major question marks over the timing and scale of its £28 billion Green Investment Plan. Another U-turn from dithering Keir Starmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tories and Labour offer no real alternative to the failed Westminster economic policies - there can be no doubt that independence is the only way to ensure Scotland fulfils its vast energy potential.

Falkirk MP John McNally. Pic: Contributed

We may have the will and the know-how to push ahead with our plans but the impetus we’ve gained will be ruined by any Tory or Labour government at Westminster which will fail to show the commitment we have.

This could be a hugely wasted opportunity if we don't choose our own path.