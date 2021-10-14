Opinion: We need to cut carbon emissions but there must be a fair system of funding to help homeowners and businesses

However, we all know that won’t last and we’ll be reaching for the thermostat to turn up the heating before long.

All the focus on rising energy prices does make you wonder what you can do to reduce costs.

Then there's COP26 raising more awareness about the need to cut carbon emissions and with heat contributing to about a quarter of the UK's emissions the priority for us all, governments, industry and individuals, to do what we can to tackle the issue.

Technician servicing the gas boiler for hot water and heating

The UK’s homes and buildings are currently the most inefficient in Europe and that needs to change.

Last week the Scottish Government published it’s Heat in Buildings Strategy which revealed plans to invest £1.8 billion over the next five years towards decarbonis ing heating.

It has a target of converting one million homes and 50,000 non-domestic buildings in Scotland to zero emissions heating systems by 2030.

Ambitious proposals but one which still leaves a lot of unanswered questions for householders and business owners.

The government also plans to consult on legislation to phase out the need for new or replacement fossil fuel boilers in off-gas properties from 2025, and in on-gas areas from 2030, in order to accelerate the shift towards greener heating technologies such as heat pumps.

Doing even the most basic research into the new technology and the obvious issue that comes to mind is the need for a reduction in the costs of turning greener in homes and businesses.

Heat pumps are currently costing anything between £6000 and £18,000 depending on type and the size of your home, then there is often the need for bigger radiators which means installing such a system is much more expensive than the traditional gas boiler currently in the majority of homes.

While funding strategies are still to be revealed, one thing is clear, if such ambitious targets are to be met then there is a need to get everyone on board which requires a promise of grant support, particularly for those on lower incomes.

