Opinion: Tourist tax will drive visitors away from Falkirk attractions

Having spent the past two weeks in the United States, I’ve been looking back across the Atlantic to our own homeland – and my biggest takeaway is this: Scotland’s tourism sector, especially here in Falkirk and the surrounding area, is absolutely world-class.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Politicians – myself included – have a habit of focusing too much on what’s wrong, and not enough on what’s right. But after this summer, I am convinced that tourism is one of Scotland’s greatest success stories.

Right on our doorstep, we have an abundance of iconic attractions. This summer alone I’ve visited the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel, the Wallace Monument, Stirling Castle and the Bannockburn Battlefield. Every one of them was first class – packed with happy visitors, showcasing the very best of Scotland, and generating real pride in our heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The numbers speak for themselves. Last year, Scotland welcomed a record-breaking 4.4 million tourist trips – up ten per cent on 2023 – with visitors spending £3.9 billion in our economy.

MSP Stephen Kerr is concerned a visitor tax will chase away tourists from attractions such as The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Michael Gillen

Based on what I’ve seen this summer, I have no doubt 2025 will deliver another record year.

But we must not take this success for granted. And we certainly must not undermine it with ill-thought-out measures like the SNP’s disastrous Visitor Levy – a new tax on tourists staying in local accommodation.

The experts are clear. Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, has warned that this tax is being introduced in a “fragile economic climate, placing additional pressure on businesses already fighting to stay afloat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Thompson, executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, has said bluntly: “Tourist taxes are not good for this country.”

Despite repeated and united warnings from the tourism sector, the SNP, Labour and the Greens forced this legislation through Parliament. Edinburgh Council has already decided to impose a five per cent levy from July 2026, and at least 16 other councils are considering following suit.

Scotland’s tourism sector is vibrant, full of potential, and something we should be proud of.

Now is the time to turbo-charge this success – not cut it off at the knees with policies that will drive visitors – and the money they spend – away from Scotland.