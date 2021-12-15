Opinion: Time for us all to heed the message and stay safe

Can it really be almost a year since Boris Johnson followed by the leaders of the devolved governments effectively became the Grinch who stole Christmas by announcing another lockdown just days before December 25.

But this time around, despite all the warnings about the severity of the situation we are facing due to the Omicron variant it appears that politicians are relying on the majority of the public to use common sense and follow their guidance.

It’s back to working from home, social distancing in pubs and keeping it to three households meeting socially.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a Covid-19 update statement in the main chamber at the Scottish Parliament

And we are told that Christmas family gatherings are safe, for now, but the new guidance once again leaves many questions unanswered.

So only three households should meet socially but what about weddings and funerals? We can, it appears, still mingle with as many as who decide to turn up.

While you can only invite two friends round for a cuppa you can, if it’s your thing, go out drinking in a nightclub with a dozen pals or head out in large numbers to watch football or other sporting matches.

Scotland currently has the toughest covid restrictions in the UK but I think the politicians chose not to make things any tougher with the First Minister blaming a lack of cash from Westminster to finance any lockdown of business.

Instead we’re being asked to be sensible and, more importantly it seems, get the booster vaccine.

I admired the FM’s honesty that it is unlikely all over 18s will have that booster by the end of the year as our NHS struggle to meet the level of demand.

But photographs of people queueing up at clinics show that the majority of us are heeding the message.

Only this week in one food store I overheard an elderly woman say she didn’t want to come out till after Christmas because of the anticipated crowds and her fear of Omicron.

Here’s hoping that she, along with all the rest of us, can live without that fear in 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.