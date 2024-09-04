Opinion: There is no place for fake news in the Falkirk Herald or in our communities

There is no place for the dangers of fake news in the Falkirk Herald. Pic: Getty Images

For almost 180 years, the staff of the Falkirk Herald have been bringing you news from across our district.

During that time we’ve reported on all that matters to our communities: telling of tragedy and celebrations in equal numbers, as well as holding those in authority to account.

However, the events of recent days have shown the dangers of fake news, mainly published on social media, and how quickly it can spread lies – with potentially dangerous consequences.

As a trusted and reputable source of news in the Falkirk area and beyond, we will never publish anything that we know to be untrue. This is why we take time to check all our facts with reliable sources before publishing the details in print and online.

However, it seems that is not good enough for some who, in the course of the last week, have attacked both this newspaper and individual staff members for not publishing what they claim to be “true facts”.

Let me make it quite clear, no child or teenage boy or girl has been sexually assaulted in Falkirk town centre in recent weeks.

This is a rumour which has seen the truth twisted and maliciously spread.

We checked the initial claims given to us with Police Scotland and were able to report on an alleged crime that has seen someone in court – but not for an attack on a minor.

However, it seems this is not good enough for some trolls who have seen fit to leave offensive messages and derogatory remarks about both the Falkirk Herald and individual journalists, including myself, on our social media channels.

No-one wants to see the scenes witnessed in England last month, when fake news saw rioters attack innocent people and loot businesses, taking place on our streets.

This is not how people in our communities normally behave but what took place down south is indicative of how fake news can fuel situations.

Hopefully the swift actions of the police and courts will make people realise that you should never trust news which is not from a reputable source.

You can be assured the Falkirk Herald will continue to bring you trusted news now and in the future.