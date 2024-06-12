Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Along with so many others, I’ve walked or driven past the Rosebank Distillery site for the last 30 years and wondered what was behind the red brick exterior.

Those who had previously worked there were able to talk about the building but for the rest of us it remained a mystery.

Over the years it became more and more dilapidated until 2017 when the news came that it had been bought by Ian Macleod Distillers with a promise of plans for a transformation: restoring it to a working distillery and opening a visitor centre so the people of Falkirk district, along with the rest of the world, could find out more about how the “King of lowland malts” was produced.

Planning permission was granted and the hoardings went up as work began on the site. However, the pandemic brought the work to a halt and once again the site lay quiet.

Rosebank Distillery once again producing whisky on the banks of the Forth & Clyde canal in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Russell family who own the distillers said this gave them time for a rethink of their plans with changes made, but for the rest of us it just increased the anticipation of when the covers would come off and we would finally be allowed inside.

As a near neighbour, along with so many I’ve faced traffic disruption and pavements closed off as the army of workers brought life back to this iconic building.

The day the copper stills were installed, people stood and watched as they were very slowly raised up by crane operators and deposited inside the glass fronted still room. For around two years, they’ve given passers-by a tantalising taste of what might lie behind the walls.

But the day when the distillery would eventually throw open its door has finally arrived and whisky connoisseurs and those interested to see behind the frontage could finally walk inside.

I’ve been lucky enough to have a tour and the work is breath-taking: there were quips at the opening ceremony of the work costing three times the original budget but I wouldn’t be surprised if that were true.

It’s certainly has been lovingly restored – old wooden floorboards used as wall panelling, gleaming copper and lots of glass so you can see so much of the whisky making process.