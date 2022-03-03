Opinion: Supporting all the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour

Callendar Square is one of many donation points across the district

Horror that one small, evil man can trigger such an onslaught on another nation and fear over where it will all end.

Technology now means that every moment of the battle and the ongoing human suffering are brought to us constantly in our own homes.

During the Second World War, people used to go to the cinema to see the Pathé news reels, but in 2022 there is no escape from watching the agonies being experienced by the people of Ukraine.

Seeing the tears of little children say goodbye to their fathers as they prepare to flee their homeland and leaving the menfolk to fight is heart- breaking; the elderly with bloody wounds looking dazed and confused after their homes have been bombed; and the defiance of street soldiers who have picked up weapons to defend their country against the Russian aggressor.

It is impossible to look at all this and not wonder what you can do to help.

Thankfully, across Falkirk district many have turned those thoughts into actions. Collections points have been set up and donations of clothing, medical supplies and other necessities have already been made.

From schoolchildren to pensioners, people of all ages have been moved by the plight of the Ukrainian people and want to do their bit to help.

Those volunteering to accept and pack up the donations say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our communities. And they admit many a tear has been shed over this pointless suffering in a war that the Ukraine people did not want.

There are also many fundraising appeals being run nationally and internationally, including by Unicef, the British Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency to which you can make a cash donation to help the aid work.

Tonight (Thursday), a peace vigil for Ukraine takes place in the grounds of Trinity Church.

Whatever your religion or beliefs, why not take a moment to join in and show the strength of feeling locally that the people of Ukraine deserve to live in peace, as we all do.

