I’m sure there were more than a few parents echoing the same sentiment as they ushered their youngsters out the door on Wednesday morning.

Hopefully, the pupils (and the teachers) can keep the new session enthusiasm going for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no denying that the last few years have been difficult for everyone involved in education, both pupils, teachers and management. The impact of the pandemic is still having repercussions. Earlier this week our colleague on The Scotsman spoke to education secretary Jenny Gilruth who admitted to being “very worried” about youngsters in childcare and schools who faced huge disruption during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Children and young people from across the district returned to the classroom this week. Pic: John Devlin

Hopefully, her acknowledgement will be more than lip service and result in support and cash provided to help our young people in the months and years to come.

Once again this year, I’ve been involved in sifting through the nominations for the Dennis Canavan Scholarship award. It’s a cash bursary provided to a senior pupil from this area who is going on to higher or further education, but who has also demonstrated service to their school and community.

Reading through the nomination forms, I never cease to be amazed at the work so many young people do and, apart from occasions like this, it often goes unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only do they study hard to achieve the grades needed to go on to university or college, they work tirelessly within their own schools, helping other pupils, often those younger or less fortunate than them.

They also still find time to be involved in their communities, including sports clubs, drama groups, youth organisations and churches. The list is endless and I can only commend them for all their efforts.

I’m all too aware that often young people get a “bad press” but not only are so many of them a credit to their families, but also to their teachers who, over the years, do so much to inspire and encourage them to reach their goals.