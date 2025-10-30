Opinion: Introducing Grangemouth Industrial Cluster

Jan Robertson, director of Grangemouth transition at Scottish Enterprise.

Six months after the publication of Project Willow – which set out the key economic and industrial opportunities for Grangemouth – we have now launched the Grangemouth Industrial Cluster Strategy.

This important piece of work, led by Scottish Enterprise in partnership with the Grangemouth Future Industries Board, will play a key role in guiding funding and policy decisions to shape the region’s long-term future.

It focuses on attracting investment, driving innovation, improving transport links, enhancing the local area and increasing job and skills opportunities – whilst ensuring a just transition from carbon-based to sustainable industries.

Grangemouth already boasts more than a century of industrial expertise and a highly skilled workforce, with world-class academic institutions, international airports and a Green Freeport on its doorstep. We now need to ensure its future is as prosperous as its past, and this is what the cluster strategy will help achieve.

It provides a clear plan to 2045, building on recommendations and commitments from Project Willow, the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Plan and the Falkirk & Grangemouth Growth Deal to create a single unified strategy.

We want Grangemouth to become a place where businesses can move in and get started quickly, with the right infrastructure, services and connections ready to support everyone from existing businesses to major international investors and ambitious Scottish scale-ups.

It’s also vital that we attract the right investment that fully utilises the community’s strengths, creating skilled and well-paid opportunities for all, to ensure industry and the community thrive together.

We’re focused on attracting projects that provide real community benefits and improve quality of life, reducing carbon emissions and creating skilled jobs and training opportunities. We’ll continue working closely with Forth Valley College to ensure upskilling and reskilling support is available so local people can participate in – and benefit from – Grangemouth’s transition.

We’re also working with partners on a detailed plan for how the area could grow and change, ensuring investment goes where it creates the biggest impact. We want to make the most of the existing infrastructure, improve it where needed, and bring together businesses that can benefit from working side by side.

For example, we could create shared routes for services, so that key materials like carbon dioxide and hydrogen are collected, reused or shared efficiently between neighbouring businesses. This would ensure that Grangemouth is connected to national infrastructure such as the planned Project Union UK-wide hydrogen network and Project Acorn, which will capture and store carbon safely under the North Sea.

The plan reflects the respective strengths of all parts of the cluster from existing chemicals manufacturing in the east through logistics in the port and across to the fine chemical manufacturing capabilities at Earls Road. Existing companies will ‘anchor’ each of these areas, crowding in complementary projects and investments to support and accelerate growth.

We’re also focused on ensuring that Grangemouth’s future success is driven by innovation and research, including plans for an innovation hub where businesses can collaborate with universities and colleges to accelerate their growth, aid the creation of new startups and develop world-leading green technologies – as well as creating additional high-quality jobs.

Our immediate priority is appointing a cluster management organisation to oversee this work, with duties including transparent reporting to local residents on jobs, emissions and community benefits.

Grangemouth has significant potential as a flagship industrial cluster to enhance Scotland’s energy security and economic prosperity. If we get it right here, it could become the global blueprint for delivering a just transition that benefits both industry and the community.