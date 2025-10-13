Opinion: 'Further education is not a luxury – it is a necessity'

Our further education colleges form the crucial link between school and work and offer the chance for training and retraining in an age where a job for life has virtually disappeared.

As one lecturer told me recently: “Further education is not a luxury – it is a necessity. It empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and drives Scotland’s economy.”

And yet funding to our colleges has been cut in both real and relative terms.

As a new Audit Scotland report has revealed, Scotland’s college budgets have been axed by the SNP Government by 20 per cent in real terms over the last five years.

Forth Valley College staff and students protesting against the threatened closure of its Alloa campus last month. Picture: John Devlin

Locally, at Forth Valley College this has led to warnings of a £3.5 million budget shortfall by 2027.

The college principal wrote to me just last week expressing his fears that the college could be insolvent by next Christmas, unable to pay people’s wages.

It is so bad that there has even been a threat to close the Alloa campus altogether.

Let’s be clear, the Clackmannanshire site is not at risk because it is unpopular: enrolments at Alloa this year remain high. And neither is it underperforming or running the wrong courses. For example, since the pandemic, the college has added health and social care courses, providing vital qualifications for people who want to work in some of our most important public services.

The whole of Forth Valley faces many educational and employment problems that a college closure or downgrade will just make worse.

When I raised my opposition to what is happening with the Government and called for action to remove the closure threat, I was told by the Minister that “ultimately” these were “operational matters” for the college.

So, I challenged him face to face in Parliament last week. Because if it isn’t the job of the Minister for Further Education to defend access to further education in one of our most deprived communities then I don’t know what his job is.

To me it is straightforward. The Alloa campus must be saved. The funding crisis at Forth Valley College must be tackled, and cuts to staffing and to courses must be resisted by a community united.