Opinion: 'Don't make the world an even harder place for trans people like Sam' says Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank

There are many reasons that I was proud to stand as a Labour Member of Parliament: the Employment Rights Bill which will make working life far easier and more secure for the lowest paid workers in society; NHS patients who after years of enduring the life-altering or heartbreakingly life-ending consequences of underfunding and failed reforms are slowly finding it easier with falling waiting lists due to the necessary and substantial investment finally being made.

Our manifesto also made a commitment to making life easier for LGBTQ+ people, a too often historically punched down on minority, by ending conversion therapies and removing indignities in the gender recognition system.

The 2024 Labour manifesto without qualification acknowledges the existence of trans people, we recently, perhaps too quietly, re-affirmed that principle by rejecting NC21 earlier this month. This amendment would have eliminated the efficacy of gender recognition certificates (GRC) by forcing trans people to out themselves to data controllers, when the entire point of a GRC as stated when they were legislated for over 20 years ago was to allow a trans person to change and live as their acquired gender.

We also cannot distort our views to whichever stakeholder is at front of us and for whatever argument it is served to there was a clear and unambiguous commitment to progressive change for trans people.

Sam Henderson wants improved rights for trans people. Pic: Contributed

From the Labour manifesto, Breaking Down Barriers: “So-called conversion therapy is abuse – there is no other word for it – so Labour will finally deliver a full trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, while protecting the freedom for people to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity.

"We will also modernise, simplify, and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process. We will remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance; whilst retaining the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from a specialist doctor, enabling access to the healthcare pathway.”

I will keep private my personal stories of those in my life who have been lost, in part as not to cloud my judgement as to the national importance of this discussions and partially to respect their status as victims of failure over several years to simplify and reform the law in this area.

Though you do not have to go far in a conversation with a trans member of our community before you identify a day-to-day barrier to their life in the most mundane experiences which has a crushing emotional impact. Barriers that most people would find difficult to even imagine – let alone must navigate or plan their lives around. This is because the law as it stands, makes life tougher for trans people than it ought to, and I’m glad to have had the support of one constituent Sam Henderson in telling his story.

Sam Henderson, left, at the charity where he works. Pic: Contributed

Sam explained: “I came out as trans while still at school. Though I was fortunate to have a strong group of friends who supported me, I faced bullying and discomfort that no one should have to endure. One of the clearest memories I have is of never using the toilets. I would go from 8am until 4pm without relief – afraid of entering either space and being confronted or harassed. This led to years of disordered eating and dehydration, a reality that could have been avoided with a more accepting environment.

"Now I’m 24, I still avoid public toilets. I schedule my life around “safe” places. When on holiday I’ll go back to my hotel rather than use a restaurant loo. I’ll dehydrate myself to make it through the day. Even disabled toilets aren’t an option – I’ve been shouted at, humiliated, and made to feel I was stealing space from someone else. There is no right answer, only harm.

"One of the most humiliating days of my life was at Stansted Airport. I was elated to see gender-neutral toilets – only to find one blocked with cleaning supplies and another with a 20-minute queue. As people brushed past me or asked why I was waiting, I had to repeatedly explain. I was outed over and over, just for needing to pee. It was degrading beyond words.

"I started transitioning in 2017, and it took three years to get a first appointment. Covid caused more delays. In January 2021, I was added to another waiting list. I finally saw the surgical team in 2023 and had top surgery in April 2025 – eight years after I first began.

"Trying to get a gender recognition certificate has been harder still. I requested my report from my NHS Gender Identity Clinic in March 2024. The report already existed – it simply needed a signature. I was told I was 120th on a list, with no indication of how long I’d wait.

"My fiancée’s father was dying. We desperately wanted to marry in time for him to walk her down the aisle. He passed away in September. We’re still not married.

"Eventually, I paid a private provider to redo the report, but I also needed one from my GP. I asked in March 2025. Two months on, I am still waiting. Until I get that paperwork, I cannot legally be recognised as male in marriage. My life is on pause.

"This process is not just bureaucratic – it’s dehumanising. The world treats me as a problem to be solved, rather than a person to be respected. I am just a normal man who wants to marry the woman he loves and live in peace. But instead, every time I go outside, I must weigh the risks. Will I be challenged for using the toilet? Will I be forced to out myself to colleagues? The latest government guidance only makes things worse.

"All I ask is that I be treated as who I am – without fear, without delay, and without constant justification. That’s all any of us want.”

I’m not sharing this story to suggest that Sam’s story is identical to every trans or non-binary person’s experience and I’m especially not here to provide an interloping opinion in areas that duly require professional evidence and expertise such as hormone therapy nor sports participation. These are areas that require a great deal more internal discussion with experts, and the views of participants and yes trans people so that relevant views can be properly vocalised and heard.

These discussions are not for the selective, triumphalist and polarised debate that seems to have emerged.

I needed to amplify Sam’s story so that we as a society and as Parliamentarians of diverse views can acknowledge that there is a substantial amount of fear, an unacceptable lack of clarity and an intolerable amount of distress being caused by an expectation that the world now moves like the clappers to further exclude people like Sam.

There is a consultation on the Equalities and Human Rights commission’s response to the Supreme Court ruling last month that was launched on May 19 and will close on June 30, 2025. I hope that everyone has the opportunity to have their say, have their voice heard and have their life made easier by the outcome. Find the survey here