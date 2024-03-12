Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As I sat in Westminster, listening to the UK Chancellor being cheered on by the Tories, catcalled by Labour, then cheered on again, I despaired of hearing any grown-up decisions that might properly benefit the Scottish people.

Sadly, budget day was yet another grandstanding session with little substance. Here was a spending plan with an election firmly in mind. One that may appeal to Tory voters in the short term, but few others.

As a former business owner, I believe this was a wasted opportunity to give a vital boost to our high streets. It was a huge disappointment that VAT wasn't reduced to 10 per cent or less, for struggling retailers and businesses. This would have helped them - and encouraged shoppers back into the hearts of our towns and villages. At a time when our high streets are diminishing in front of our eyes, it was an unforgivable oversight. The British Retail Consortium has branded the announcements an “utter disappointment”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget was "grandstanding" and had little substance, according to Falkirk MP John McNlly. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

As the budget was read to parliament, it was obvious that Jeremy Hunt was only interested in producing a plan for an election that would benefit his party. Spring budget was a betrayal of public services in Scotland and across the UK. The Chancellor had a chance to boost economic growth, create jobs and fund a fair transition to net zero- and he failed.

And what about our NHS? The Chancellor had the opportunity to deliver ideas that properly invested in the NHS and provided real help for people who work in - and those who rely on - our health service.

It’s emerged that middle-income earners are now 20 per cent worse off than their peers in Germany.

Workers are on course for decades of lower living standards, with real wages not forecast to recover to their 2008 level until 2028.

Falkirk MP John McNally. Pic: Contributed

And with the weak-willed Labour Party adopting the Tory austerity policies, they offer no alternative to the spending plans set by the Conservatives. There is no certainty of any future Westminster government looking after families or providing future investment for small businesses.

Social change organisation, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, summed up Hunt’s plans, commenting: “The Spring Budget is a budget for big earners and big owners. Instead of real support for those in hardship, we saw a short-term patching up of the government's own failed systems.”