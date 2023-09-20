New York’s record breaking Scots - Angus Robertson
However, last weekend’s NFL face-off between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t just the biggest comeback in 74 years, the victory was secured by two players from Scotland.
With just 19 seconds on the clock Graham Gano, originally from Arbroath, kicked a 34-yard field goal to seal a 31-28 away-win for the Giants, ably assisted by Arbroath-born Jamie Gillan, who held the ball for Gano to make the kick.
According to the US match commentary: “Gano and Gillan, born in the same Scottish town of Arbroath (mis-pronounced Ar-broth) ten years apart. Both moved around as teenagers. Of the 11 Scotsmen who have ever played in the NFL two are players for the battery of the New York Giants.”
Speaking ahead of the match Gano said: “Most athletes in America say they’ll go to Disneyland when they win a championship, but I’ll come home to Arbroath. My wife loves Scotland and I want my kids to see my country.” Gillan was brought up in Morayshire and educated in Edinburgh and is nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer” for his strong left kicking leg.
After the record breaking success of their Scots players the New York Giants should promote themselves as the natural team for Scottish fans to support in the NFL.