New Town Hall should take shape with nods to the past - Stephen Kerr

The cast of Sleeping Beauty take a bow in what was the last panto to be staged at the old Town Hall

Always an emotional occasion, last year’s event was all the more poignant being the last “A Night to Remember Them” to be hosted in the old Falkirk Town Hall.

Town Halls are for our communities. Especially in the age of digital communications, it is vitally important that we have places that bring about a sense of belonging and togetherness for locals.

Closing such buildings is a backward step for our communities, and it is no surprise the decision to close the old Falkirk Town Hall was opposed by some people

But fast forward half a year, and this feeling is slowly being replaced by a growing sense of optimism.

On Tuesday 23rd May, Falkirk Councillors voted for the new Town Hall to be located at Callendar Square.

Now that the location is agreed, work can begin for Falkirk to once again have a Town Hall that locals can enjoy and be proud of.

At the May 2022 council elections, understanding the attachment locals have for Falkirk High Street, the Falkirk Conservatives heavily campaigned for its regeneration.

The building of the new Falkirk Town Hall on the High Street will hugely contribute to these regeneration efforts.

But to get a maximum return on our investment and build a town hall fit for Falkirk, we must ask ourselves this question: Why are the people of Falkirk attached to our High Street?

One answer is the historic and beautiful architecture. The 15th century Falkirk Trinity Church, the 19th century steeple and the cobbled streets create an atmosphere that is unique to Falkirk.

