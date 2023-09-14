News you can trust since 1845
​Labour already treating City Chambers like a hotel - John McLellan

​A couple of weeks ago in this column I floated the idea of selling off the City Chambers to a commercial operator, and it seems the ruling Labour group has already begun treating the place like a hotel.
John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Edinburgh City Chambers, where the alleged rule-breaking party took placeEdinburgh City Chambers, where the alleged rule-breaking party took place
Although the rules very clearly state that council facilities and resources should not be used for party political purposes, Labour organised a meet and greet for activists to enjoy some booze and nibbles with election candidates and councillors in the Chambers.

All the parties hold Christmas functions in the building, but they are not party political and are usually attended by members of the other groups as a gesture of seasonal goodwill, however hypocritical that may seem.

And with opinion polls showing Labour set to overtake the SNP at the General Election, it must be the season of goodwill in the council group, because pictured enjoying the fun was Leith councillor Katrina Faccenda, for whom voting with her party has become optional.

But with such a long-standing councillor and experienced leader as Cammy Day, hHow was such a basic rule about the use of public facilities overlooked? Or did they hope no-one would notice until some dope posted a happy snap on social media?

One way or another, such an abuse deserves more than just a wee reminder from chief executive Andrew Kerr to his political pals, and at the very least there should be a commercial charge for the room hire. After all, the council is now selling vacant space and needs every penny it can get.

