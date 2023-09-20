​Celebrating our Irish connections - Angus Robertson

The Irish Culture and Heritage Day hosted at the Grange Club in Stockbridge

​Families came from across the capital and from further afield to enjoy Irish dancing, Gaelic Football, musical sessions, Irish language taster classes, Irish genealogy and more, with my two daughters also particularly keen on the face painting and bouncy castle.

Big thanks go out to Scotland GAA, Conradh na Gaeilge, Dunedin Connolly GAA, Little Ireland Arts Collective and the Edinburgh Irish Dance Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland, like Scotland, has a vibrant diaspora and we are very lucky to have so many Irish people and their descendants living in this country. They make a tremendous contribution to Scotland’s national life.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the year there are events to mark the national days and cultural high points of different nationalities that call Scotland home. What is particularly positive is the number of people who attend these events are not directly connected with the country in question. This positive attitude has been highlighted in a new report by Migration Policy Scotland, which included attitudes survey findings by the Mark Diffley Partnership.