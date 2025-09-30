Blooming Bairns: "There is a sense within the group that we are just getting started"

When Blooming Bairns established just over a year ago, summer was coming to an end – a bad time for gardening you would think!

On the contrary, late summer into autumn is the perfect time to plant. The soil is still warm but the summer heat has passed and generally there is more rainfall, plants are under less stress and newly planted plants still have time to develop a root system and prepare for the winter ahead.

Keen to start doing something, we were on the lookout for our first project and saw an opportunity with the demolition at Callendar Square. We rescued some plants and planted them in two barrels as well as some of the empty raised planters on the High Street and from thereon we were hooked on making the town centre a better environment for all.

From this humble beginning we have grown into a community group with over 50 volunteer members and growing, there is a sense within the group that we are just getting started. The group is open to everyone, no experience in gardening is necessary just a willingness to get stuck in. One of the key aims of the group is to create and maintain vibrant floral displays. Over the last 12 months we have planted over 1600 plants!

The volunteers have been planting barrel planters. (Pic: contributed)

Over the next few months, we have a few exciting projects to plan for, The Festival of Trees for Christmas being one of them. But before winter sets in we need to plant over 1300 spring flowering bulbs and over 200 winter flowering plants in the town centre…..do you want to help us?

Get Involved! Blooming Bairns is calling on community members to join our efforts. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just looking to lend a helping hand, there’s a place for you in our team. For more information on upcoming events and how to participate, please visit our Facebook page or contact us at [email protected].