Blooming Bairns: "Gardening brings connections - we chat, we garden and we laugh"

Established just a year ago, the Blooming Bairns have been busy transforming the garden beds of Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A volunteer group dedicated to enhancing the floral beauty of Falkirk Town Centre. As a local garden designer, this got my attention. Unable to join immediately due to my involvement in the Chelsea Flower Show, I followed their progress on Facebook. Envious I couldn’t participate, but knowing I would join immediately once Chelsea was over!

To date the Blooming Bairns have grown to 35 plus members. We have replanted several of the raised planters on the High Street, added flowering perennials to New Market Street and installed barrels filled with flowering plants throughout the town centre. Our goal is to bring year-round colour and interest using a mix of perennials, evergreens, ground covers and spring bulbs - starting in the town centre and expanding outward!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My first experience with the group was attending one of their informal meet-ups, we carried out weeding on New Market Street. It was nice to leave my home office for a few hours and meet like-minded individuals wanting to make a difference to our town. As I pulled up weeds and tidied up a small area, I was struck by the number of passers-by who stopped to thank us for our efforts. I stayed for a few hours then walked back up the hill to my home, slightly muddy and sweaty from gardening but also refreshed for my afternoon’s zoom meeting.

Volunteers hard at work.

The benefits of gardening are well documented, and I’ll leave it to the mental health experts to elaborate on this. For me, gardening brings connections; I meet people I wouldn’t otherwise cross paths with, we chat, we garden and we laugh.

This is, after all what community is all about: people. And I’m looking forward to our next meet up.

Get Involved! Blooming Bairns is calling on community members to join our efforts. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just looking to lend a helping hand, there’s a place for you in our team. For more information on upcoming events and how to participate, please visit our Facebook page or contact us at [email protected].