Column: Supporters spring into action

What a week Strathcarron Hospice supporters have had, taking part in many different ways to raise the funds needed to enable us to care for terminally ill people and their families.

With springtime finally here, the traditional events season is well under way. Last weekend there was a band of cyclists taking part in the Callendar Cycle Challenge, Kiltwalkers strutting their stuff in Glasgow and, of course, all those supporters who ran their socks off for Strathcarron at the Stirling Marathon. We understand these physical challenges are not everyone’s cup of tea so we mustn’t forget to mention all those who organised a fundraising Big Tea Party over the weekend in celebration of the Hospice’s 37th birthday.

On Thursday we had our annual golf event at Glenbervie. This has been running for many years and is as popular today as it ever has been with some wonderful prizes to be had for the winners.

In addition to this, on Sunday we will be working with colleagues from other independent Scottish Hospices with the annual Bubblerush event. This is super fun and a super bubbly way of supporting local hospices, including Strathcarron.

Everyone at Strathcarron is incredibly proud of the wonderful supporters who challenge themselves in an effort to make sure we can continue to provide essential palliative care to all those who need it within Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. They know and understand the need to raise £12,900 each and every day to cover the costs and they do, indeed, rise to this challenge.

Over the course of a week we have seen 350 people bake, cycle, swing a club, run and walk for the hospice they love. And we love every one of these 350 amazing people for helping us ‘Make every moment count for patients and their families’.